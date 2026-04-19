Victoria Voyage sold 6 units for $74.15 million on Saturday

Victoria Voyage in Kai Tak, co-developed by China Overseas Land & Investment (0688), The Wharf (0004), Henderson Land Development (0012), and K Wah International (0173), sold six units on Saturday, totaling HK$74.15 million.

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The units were two-bedroom layouts, ranging in size from 453 to 579 square feet. The selling prices are between HK$19.48 million and HK$54.67 million.

The project has sold 286 units for nearly HK$5 billion to date.

