Victoria Voyage sold 6 units for $74.15 million on Saturday

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Double Coast III starts selling 88 homes this Friday
07-04-2026 18:01 HKT
Double Coast III in Kai Tak releases second batch of 120 units
02-04-2026 14:18 HKT
Victoria Voyage Phase 2B expects to begin sales in the near future
25-03-2026 14:38 HKT
Victoria Voyage Phase 2B uploads sales brochure on Tuesday
24-03-2026 21:15 HKT
KT Marina records 87 flats sold this year
22-02-2026 18:28 HKT
BLACKPINK brings PINK MODE to Kai Tak with photo hotspots for fans
23-01-2026 21:36 HKT
Man arrested for allegedly threatening people with sword in Kai Tak
20-01-2026 05:53 HKT
HK retail landscape may shift as PARKnSHOP–Wellcome merger discussed
17-04-2026 13:18 HKT