Double Coast III starts selling 88 homes this Friday

Wheelock Properties' Double Coast III in Kai Tak will sell 88 homes this Friday, with the discounted price starting from HK$4.59 million.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The units comprise one- and two-bedroom layouts, spanning 249 to 641 square feet. The price per sq ft starts from HK$17,274 after discount.

Wheelock Properties' vice chairman and managing director, Ricky Wong Kwong-yiu, said the Double Coast project has sold 399 units for nearly HK$3.2 billion to date.

The project is co-developed by Wheelock Properties, Henderson Land (0012), China Overseas Land & Investment (0688) and New World Development (0017).

Gloria Leung