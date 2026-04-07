logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

Double Coast III starts selling 88 homes this Friday

PROPERTY
55 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Double Coast
Double Coast

Wheelock Properties' Double Coast III in Kai Tak will sell 88 homes this Friday, with the discounted price starting from HK$4.59 million.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The units comprise one- and two-bedroom layouts, spanning 249 to 641 square feet. The price per sq ft starts from HK$17,274 after discount.

Wheelock Properties' vice chairman and managing director, Ricky Wong Kwong-yiu, said the Double Coast project has sold 399 units for nearly HK$3.2 billion to date.

The project is co-developed by Wheelock Properties, Henderson Land (0012), China Overseas Land & Investment (0688) and New World Development (0017).

Gloria Leung

Double CoastKai TakWheelock Properties

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Ricky Wong, right
Double Coast III in Kai Tak releases second batch of 120 units
PROPERTY
02-04-2026 14:18 HKT
Ricky Wong(left)
Wheelock Properties cashes in over HK$10.4b in first quarter 
PROPERTY
01-04-2026 18:01 HKT
Miami Quay in Kai Tak.
Miami Quay sees three deals for $43 million
PROPERTY
25-03-2026 21:22 HKT
Wheelock Properties vice chairman and managing director Ricky Wong, right.
Deep Water South releases 93 units for sale on Tuesday
PROPERTY
24-03-2026 21:27 HKT
PICKLEBALL Night
Deep Water South Phase 6A gets over 1,500 checks, hosts 'PICKLEBALL Night' event
PROPERTY
20-03-2026 22:10 HKT
Deep Water South Phase 6A to sell 93 units on Sunday
PROPERTY
19-03-2026 17:11 HKT
Man arrested after hostel room turned into drug lab in Kai Tak, $1.6m narcotics seized
NEWS
19-03-2026 04:48 HKT
Deep Water South Phase 6A to offer 93 units for sale on Sunday
PROPERTY
18-03-2026 15:58 HKT
Deep Water South Phase 6B sell 8 units via tender on Wednesday
PROPERTY
11-03-2026 19:16 HKT
Wheelock Properties' vice chairman and managing director Ricky Wong Kwong-yiu in the project's sales office event on Saturday
Deep Water South Phase 6B to sell 50 units by tender on Wednesday
PROPERTY
08-03-2026 17:24 HKT
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
05-04-2026 17:11 HKT
Long queues at border checkpoints as Easter holiday travellers return to HK
NEWS
16 hours ago
Chongqing beauty goes viral after TV interview with 'old city' subtitle, clarifies it was a mistake
SOCIAL BUZZ
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.