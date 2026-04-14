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NEWS

Over half of Hong Kong’s top officials now use Chinese-made electric vehicles

NEWS
1 hour ago
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More than half of Hong Kong’s principal officials are now using Chinese-made electric vehicles as part of the government’s push toward greener transport, according to Director of Environmental Protection Samuel Chui Ho-kwong.

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The shift reflects a broader trend across the city, where electric vehicles account for more than 70 percent of new private car registrations.

Data shows that official vehicles used by 21 principal officials — including three secretaries, three deputy secretaries and 15 bureau directors — range in price from about HK$287,000 to HK$698,000.

Chui said 11 officials, including Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah, and Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui, are using electric multi-purpose vehicles from mainland brand Denza.

Another three officials are using electric multi-purpose vehicles from a different mainland brand, Maxus.

However, not all officials have made the switch. Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan Kwok-ki uses a German-made BMW electric vehicle, while Deputy Secretary for Justice Horace Cheung Kwok-kwan continues to use a conventional private car.

Chui emphasized that the government remains committed to its green procurement policy, under which newly purchased private cars should be electric unless there are strong operational reasons otherwise.

He added that the Government Logistics Department will continue to procure electric vehicles for principal officials as their current cars are due for replacement.

Despite the growing adoption among senior officials, the transition across the wider government fleet remains at an early stage.

By 2025, electric vehicles are expected to account for 4.5 percent of the government’s 7,326-vehicle fleet, while hybrid vehicles will make up 3.2 percent — bringing the combined share to less than 10 percent.

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