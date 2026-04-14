Consumer Council urges better gatekeeping amid 100+ domestic helper agencies complaints annually

The Consumer Council on Tuesday urged foreign domestic helper employment agencies to strengthen their role as gatekeepers in verifying helpers’ backgrounds and improving communication between employers and helpers after receiving more than 100 related complaints annually.

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The consumer watchdog noted that common complaints included unsatisfactory replacement arrangements when helpers fail to arrive on schedule, repeated no-shows by selected helpers, and mismatches between helpers’ language proficiency and employers’ expectations.

In one case, a complainant paid a service fee of HK$14,800 after choosing a helper through an agency. The helper was scheduled to arrive in Hong Kong for work about three months later, but the agency said the helper had lost contact and suggested switching to another.

The agency added that the new helper was from a different country and would require an extra HK$2,000 handling fee, which the complainant agreed to pay.

About two months later, however, the replacement helper also failed to arrive. Five months after the payment, the complainant requested a refund but was denied. Following mediation by the council, the agency agreed to refund half of the service charge, which the complainant accepted.

In another case, a complainant was told by an agency staff member during the hiring process that the helper’s English proficiency was sufficient for daily communication. The complainant then paid around HK$14,000.

After the helper started work, the complainant had difficulty communicating because the helper could not understand simple English. The complainant contacted the agency multiple times to report the issue and request a follow-up, but received no response.

With the council’s mediation, the complainant was offered a free one-off helper replacement, resolving the case.

The council reminded agencies to fully understand employers’ needs and helpers’ experience and abilities to make suitable matches. It also urged agencies to verify helpers’ information as much as possible to reinforce their role as gatekeepers.

When helpers cancel the contract at the last minute, agencies should inform consumers as soon as possible and provide the necessary assistance.

Consumers were advised to read service agreements or contracts carefully before making transactions so they can understand refund policies and replacement terms and protect their own rights.