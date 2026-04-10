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PROPERTY

One Victoria Cove to unveil first price list early next week

PROPERTY
22 mins ago
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Mark Hahn, second right.
Mark Hahn, second right.

Henderson Land Development (0012) said its One Victoria Cove project in Hung Hom is expected to unveil the first price list early next week, with sales to begin at the end of April.

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Mark Hahn Ka-fai, the general manager of sales (2) department of Henderson Land, said that the project has received a lot of inquiries so far, and the show flats are estimated to open to the public soon.

The development, co-developed by Henderson Land, Hysan Development (0014), and Empire Group, has opened three show flats for media preview on Friday, featuring two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts.

One Victoria Cove

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