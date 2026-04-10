One Victoria Cove to unveil first price list early next week

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Two phases of One Victoria Cove to launch price list next week
09-04-2026 17:14 HKT
KT Marina II releases price list of 225 units on Thursday
09-04-2026 17:26 HKT
The Pavilia Farm III releases price list of 50 units on Thursday
09-04-2026 16:59 HKT
Connext to put 10 units on sale on Sunday
08-04-2026 17:37 HKT
In One Above tenders two units for HK$63mln on Wednesday
08-04-2026 17:05 HKT
La Mirabelle I to launch sale of 261 units on Sunday
08-04-2026 15:50 HKT
The Pavilia Farm III to tender 98 units next Monday
08-04-2026 14:32 HKT
HK to brace for seven-day heatwave, record temperatures forecast
09-04-2026 17:30 HKT