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NEWS

220 beneficiaries take over 240 trips monthly under HK's $2 scheme, one rides 600 times

NEWS
40 mins ago
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Some 220 beneficiaries of Hong Kong's subsidised public transport scheme averaged more than 240 trips per month over the past year, with one individual making around 20 trips daily, Legislative Council documents show.

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The government revamped the $2 Scheme on April 3, introducing a $2 flat rate or 80 percent discount to curb taking short rides in long-distance routes and reduce spending. Among the 2.59 million elderly and 130,000 disabled beneficiaries in the first year of full real-name registration implementation, 22,000 people made 120 to 240 trips monthly. Another 220 made over 240 trips – at least eight per day.

The 60-64 age group received the highest subsidies, averaging HK$262 per person monthly with an average subsidy of HK$7.4 per trip. Within this group, 90 people averaged over 240 trips monthly, with the most frequent user averaging 20 trips daily – about 600 trips per month – potentially receiving up to HK$4,440 in subsidies.

The government estimates system adjustments and testing for the new scheme will cost about HK$90 million, with the government bearing HK$60 million after contributions from Octopus and transport operators. The revamped scheme is expected to save about HK$550 million in 2026/27, with a 240-trip monthly cap planned for April 2027.

$2 Scheme public transport subsidy frequent travel

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