La Mirabelle I's 254 units oversubscribe 23.8 times as of Saturday

La Mirabelle I in Tseung Kwan O received 6,300 checks for the first round of sales of 254 units as of Saturday, oversubscribed 23.8 times.

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The project will close registration at 4pm on Monday.

The units span 360 to 568 square feet, comprising one-bedroom and two-bedroom layouts. The price per sq ft is HK$15,652 after discount.

The project is co-developed by Sino Land (0083), Kerry Properties (0683), K Wah International (0173), China Merchants Land (0978), and MTR Corporation (0066).

Gloria Leung