La Mirabelle I launches 127 units on Tuesday

Sino Land's (0083) Tseung Kwan O residential project La Mirabelle I put 127 units on sale on Tuesday, with average discounted prices per square foot of HK$16,028.

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The batch of units includes 12 one-bedroom units and 115 two-bedroom units, with discounted prices ranging from HK$5.82 million to HK$8.76 million. The discounted prices per sq ft range from HK$15,185 to HK$18,556.

Victor Tin Sio-un, executive director of Sino Land, said 19 units were sold by tender on Monday, cashing in over HK$260 million.

Among them, a four-bedroom unit reached a record high price of HK$23,331 per square foot, the highest ever for the project.

The project is co-developed by Sino Land, Kerry Properties (0683), K Wah International (0173), China Merchants Land (0978), and MTR Corporation (0066).