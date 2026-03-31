La Mirabelle I launches 180 units for sale on Tuesday

Sino Land’s (0083) La Mirabelle I in Tseung Kwan O, released the third price list of 180 units on Tuesday, with the average discounted price at HK$7.46 million.

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The batch includes one- and two-bedroom layouts, ranging from 360 to 558 square feet

The developer mentioned that there is a 1 percent price increase for the released units and the discounted prices range from HK$5.94 million to HK$8.99 million.

This project is co-developed by Sino Land, Kerry Properties (0683), K Wah International (0173), China Merchants Land (0978), and MTR Corporation (0066).



