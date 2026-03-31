La Mirabelle I sells out all 254 units on Tuesday

Sino Land's (0083) La Mirabelle I in Tseung Kwan O sold out all 254 units in its first round of sales on Tuesday.

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Daryl Ng Win-kong, chairman of Sino Group, noted that LOHAS Park has become a mature community and expressed confidence in Tuesday’s sales performance.

He also added that he believes buying a home is a wise choice.

This batch includes eight one-bedroom units and 246 two-bedroom units, with discounted prices ranging from HK$5.78 million to HK$8.86 million.