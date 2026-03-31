La Mirabelle I sells out all 254 units on Tuesday

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La Mirabelle I to release 254 units next Tuesday
26-03-2026 19:03 HKT
La Mirabelle I sells 12 units by tender for HK$170 mln on Wednesday
25-03-2026 19:24 HKT
La Mirabelle I to start sales next week
25-03-2026 16:06 HKT
La Mirabelle I launches 127 units on Tuesday
24-03-2026 19:05 HKT
La Mirabelle I to release first price list next week
19-03-2026 15:15 HKT
La Mirabelle I to sell 254 units by tender on Friday
18-03-2026 16:42 HKT
La Mirabelle I to release sales arrangement in the near term
10-03-2026 16:45 HKT
Sino Land ranks global top 5pc in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026
10-03-2026 15:47 HKT
La Mirabelle to offer three- and four-bedroom units via tender
04-03-2026 15:15 HKT
Sino Land interim revenue rises nearly 35pc to $5.19b
27-02-2026 18:01 HKT
MTR launches first Q-train with new signaling system on Tsuen Wan Line
29-03-2026 17:41 HKT