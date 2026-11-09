Trump says AI risks can be managed, signals openness to guardrails

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US offers $20 mn reward for info on 'Iran's nuclear program': CENTCOM
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France's top literary prize winner defends 'playful' use of AI
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Wave of resignations from US Justice Dept after midterms
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Hong Kong temperatures to drop 9 degrees as strong cold front arrives Mon
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