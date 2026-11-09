logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

Trump says AI risks can be managed, signals openness to guardrails

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
U.S President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after arriving on Air Force One at President Donald J. Trump International Airport on November 06, 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida. AFP
U.S President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after arriving on Air Force One at President Donald J. Trump International Airport on November 06, 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida. AFP

US President Donald Trump said the risks posed by artificial intelligence can be managed but signaled an openness to safeguards, telling CBS's "60 Minutes" that he "doesn't mind guardrails."

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Asked whether the United States should accept the risks of artificial intelligence in order to stay ahead of China, Trump said the dangers were manageable and expressed openness to working with Democrats on safeguards.

"I don't mind guardrails," he told CBS, adding that he did not want regulations to put the United States in "a deep second position" behind China, which he said had no such restrictions.

Trump has previously favored letting technology companies police themselves rather than imposing sweeping government restrictions. His latest comments suggest some openness to safeguards, though it remains unclear at what level.

Reuters

USDonald TrumpAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS
China extends suspension of 24% tariff on US imports for two months
FINANCE
39 mins ago
Co-founder, President and CEO of US technology company Nvidia, Jensen Huang, looks on during a press briefing in Paris on October 13, 2026. AFP
Trump calls Nvidia's Huang 'honorable,' says he has not discussed allegations with him
FINANCE
1 hour ago
UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti looks on during the annual general meeting of Swiss banking giant UBS in Basel, on April 15, 2026. AFP
UBS CEO says AI investors were 'pricing perfection' until sector's sharp correction
INNOVATION
1 hour ago
This photo taken on July 14, 2021 shows the Dabancheng wind power plant in Urumqi in China's western Xinjiang region. (Photo by STR / AFP)
China to top global energy investment table with US$940b by 2026
ESG
20 hours ago
A screen displays the trading information for Berkshire Hathaway inc. as traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 22, 2025. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Berkshire Hathaway accelerates stock buybacks, operating profit falls
FINANCE
21 hours ago
Kenyan researchers from a Save the Elephants (STE) research camp operate a surveillance drone, as environmental groups around the world adopt artificial intelligence to analyze climate data, track forest fires and count endangered wildlife, at the Samburu National Reserve in Samburu County, Kenya, November 4, 2026. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Environmental groups embrace AI, even as they warn of data center impacts
WORLD
07-11-2026 18:14 HKT
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani makes a statement at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, October 16, 2026. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo
Qatar says its mediation efforts between US and Iran continue to prevent escalation
WORLD
07-11-2026 17:50 HKT
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP Iranians wave a national flag in front of a burning anti-US and anti-Israel billboard depicting US special envoy Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Vice President JD Vance during a rally in Tehran's Enqelab Square on November 4, 2026.
US offers $20 mn reward for info on 'Iran's nuclear program': CENTCOM
WORLD
07-11-2026 14:12 HKT
Laureate of the Prix Goncourt literary prize Philippe Jaenada (L) for the novel "L'Inconnue du quai de Javel" poses at the window of the Drouant restaurant after the award ceremony in Paris on November 3, 2026. (Photo by Mehdi FEDOUACH / AFP)
France's top literary prize winner defends 'playful' use of AI
WORLD
07-11-2026 13:03 HKT
Signage is seen at the United States Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Wave of resignations from US Justice Dept after midterms
WORLD
07-11-2026 12:04 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong temperatures to drop 9 degrees as strong cold front arrives Mon
NEWS
07-11-2026 17:52 HKT
97-year-old dies at his own birthday party after dancing to Stayin' Alive
WORLD
08-11-2026 06:48 HKT
US believes Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had romantic relationship with Chinese businesswoman
CHINA
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.