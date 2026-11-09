Alibaba's chip unit T-Head eyes US$3 billion Hong Kong IPO in 2027: IFR

Alibaba's (9988) chip unit T-Head is planning a Hong Kong initial public offering next year, aiming to raise about US$2 billion (HK$15.6 billion) to US$3 billion, International Financing Review reported, citing sources.

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Founded in 2018, T-Head is the chip design subsidiary of the Chinese tech company, with an established research and development system and end-to-end chip development capabilities, according to its website.

In the data center sector, T-Head has built a comprehensive suite of AI-centric data center chip solutions covering everything from parallel and general-purpose computing to high-speed interconnects and data storage, the website said.

In September, T-Head unveiled its next-generation AI chip, the Zhenwu V900, which Alibaba claimed was the most powerful AI chip in China in terms of computing performance.

It can deliver three times the performance of its predecessor, the M890, and can be scaled into clusters of up to 500,000 chips for frontier model training.

Alibaba expects the Zhenwu V900 to enter mass production and hit the market in the first quarter of 2027.