logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Alibaba's chip unit T-Head eyes US$3 billion Hong Kong IPO in 2027: IFR

FINANCE
37 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
REUTERS
REUTERS

Alibaba's (9988) chip unit T-Head is planning a Hong Kong initial public offering next year, aiming to raise about US$2 billion (HK$15.6 billion) to US$3 billion, International Financing Review reported, citing sources.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Founded in 2018, T-Head is the chip design subsidiary of the Chinese tech company, with an established research and development system and end-to-end chip development capabilities, according to its website.

In the data center sector, T-Head has built a comprehensive suite of AI-centric data center chip solutions covering everything from parallel and general-purpose computing to high-speed interconnects and data storage, the website said.

In September, T-Head unveiled its next-generation AI chip, the Zhenwu V900, which Alibaba claimed was the most powerful AI chip in China in terms of computing performance.

It can deliver three times the performance of its predecessor, the M890, and can be scaled into clusters of up to 500,000 chips for frontier model training.

Alibaba expects the Zhenwu V900 to enter mass production and hit the market in the first quarter of 2027.

 

AlibabaAIT-HeadIPO

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti looks on during the annual general meeting of Swiss banking giant UBS in Basel, on April 15, 2026. AFP
UBS CEO says AI investors were 'pricing perfection' until sector's sharp correction
INNOVATION
6 hours ago
U.S President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after arriving on Air Force One at President Donald J. Trump International Airport on November 06, 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida. AFP
Trump says AI risks can be managed, signals openness to guardrails
INNOVATION
6 hours ago
This photo taken on July 14, 2021 shows the Dabancheng wind power plant in Urumqi in China's western Xinjiang region. (Photo by STR / AFP)
China to top global energy investment table with US$940b by 2026
ESG
08-11-2026 16:15 HKT
A screen displays the trading information for Berkshire Hathaway inc. as traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 22, 2025. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Berkshire Hathaway accelerates stock buybacks, operating profit falls
FINANCE
08-11-2026 15:05 HKT
Kenyan researchers from a Save the Elephants (STE) research camp operate a surveillance drone, as environmental groups around the world adopt artificial intelligence to analyze climate data, track forest fires and count endangered wildlife, at the Samburu National Reserve in Samburu County, Kenya, November 4, 2026. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Environmental groups embrace AI, even as they warn of data center impacts
WORLD
07-11-2026 18:14 HKT
Laureate of the Prix Goncourt literary prize Philippe Jaenada (L) for the novel "L'Inconnue du quai de Javel" poses at the window of the Drouant restaurant after the award ceremony in Paris on November 3, 2026. (Photo by Mehdi FEDOUACH / AFP)
France's top literary prize winner defends 'playful' use of AI
WORLD
07-11-2026 13:03 HKT
U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Big Tech drives US corporate bond sales to annual record high, data shows
FINANCE
06-11-2026 22:44 HKT
AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Democrats planning flood of AI bills when they take control of Congress
INNOVATION
06-11-2026 22:00 HKT
BOJ's new trend gauge shows inflation exceeding target
Japan to tap proceeds from BOJ asset sales as AI rout stokes fiscal worries
FINANCE
06-11-2026 14:05 HKT
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
HKEX Q3 profit down 0.8pc to $4.86b, missing expectation
FINANCE
06-11-2026 12:52 HKT
US believes Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had romantic relationship with Chinese businesswoman
CHINA
21 hours ago
Nvidia drops after Huang admits affair, Hong Kong stocks open higher on tech gains
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Huang admits affair as Nvidia probes foreign intel targeting
FINANCE
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.