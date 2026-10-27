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NEWS

Foreign consuls tour Northern Metropolis to learn about development plans

NEWS
16 mins ago
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The Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the HKSAR organised a tour of the Northern Metropolis on Wednesday, with nearly 70 consuls-general and representatives from various countries visiting the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park and the Hung Shui Kiu/Ha Tsuen New Development Area to learn about the construction blueprint and latest progress.

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Commissioner Cui Jianchun said in a speech that the Northern Metropolis is an engine for Hong Kong's development and a key component of the city's first five-year plan. He noted it offers abundant opportunities in technology, business, talent, industry and tourism, and that its development concerns not only Hong Kong's future but also the development of other countries. He hoped the visit would help consuls and representatives better understand the functional positioning and overall planning of the Northern Metropolis and explore areas for cooperation.

Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan Kwok-ki said the Northern Metropolis has been upgraded from a large-scale land development project to a development initiative of national strategic significance since its launch, and has been written into the national 15th Five-Year Plan. Hong Kong's first five-year plan and the new Policy Address also include dedicated chapters, showing its importance. He hoped to work with global partners to promote the development of the Northern Metropolis.

The delegation's first stop was the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park, where Northern Metropolis Coordination Office Director Linda So Wai-sze introduced the overall planning and latest developments. Cui, Chan and So then accompanied the representatives to visit a wet laboratory at the park, inspect construction progress and tour talent apartments, including rooms and activity spaces. They later visited the Hung Shui Kiu/Ha Tsuen New Development Area community liaison centre to view a sandbox model of the Northern Metropolis.

Northern Metropolis foreign consuls development

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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