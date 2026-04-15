HK kicks off National Security Education Day with flag-raising ceremony at Police College

Marking the 11th National Security Education Day in the city, a flag-raising ceremony was held this morning at Hong Kong Police College in Wong Chuk Hang.

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Led by the Security Bureau, the event was officiated by Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki, along with officials including Luo Yonggang, deputy director of the liaison office, and Li Jiangzhou, deputy director of the Office for Safeguarding National Security.

Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung and Secretary-General to the Committee for Safeguarding National Security Sonny Au Chi-kwong were also present.

The flag-raising ceremony commenced at 8am with the police band music, followed by representatives of various disciplined services marching in.

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As the national flag was raised, an awards presentation ceremony for disciplined services—the National Security Cup—was also held.

In his opening address, Chan expressed gratitude for the collective efforts between the government and the public, describing national security awareness as having "reached an unprecedented height" — from schools to the wider community.

Highlighting this year’s theme, "Proactively Align with the 15th Five-Year Plan: Follow a Holistic Approach to Development and Security", Chan noted it was a reminder and a call for all sectors to help the city integrate into and serve the nation's overall development.

He said that the government will continue strengthening the city’s system for protecting national security, improving law-enforcement coordination, deepening national security education, and upholding the principle of patriots administering Hong Kong.

Chan also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to uphold the “one country, two systems” principle, safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty as well as Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability.

With the preparatory year for the national 15th Five-Year Plan underway, he asserted that Hong Kong will leverage its strengths to contribute to national growth, delivering high-quality development with high-level security.