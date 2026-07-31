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No. 3 alarm fire breaks out at timber warehouse in Mai Po, fire robots deployed

NEWS
51 mins ago
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A No. 3 alarm fire broke out at a timber warehouse in Mai Po in the early hours of Friday, sending thick smoke billowing into the sky and prompting firefighters to deploy robots to battle the blaze.

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The fire was reported at 3.38am at an 8,000-square-foot metal warehouse in Luk Mei Tsuen, Mai Po. Two passers-by spotted smoke and flames spreading rapidly and called for help. The warehouse was filled with timber, fuelling the intense blaze.

+3

Firefighters upgraded the response to a third-alarm at 4.53am, deploying three jets, three breathing apparatus teams and firefighting robots to tackle the flames from multiple directions.

About 10 residents evacuated on their own to the village entrance. No injuries have been reported and no evacuation orders were issued for nearby residents.

The cause of the fire and whether hazardous materials were stored inside remain under investigation.

Mai Po No. 3 alarm fire timber warehouse fire robots evacuation

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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