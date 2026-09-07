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WORLD

Cape Verde in mourning after 25 killed in bus crash

WORLD
7 mins ago
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An aerial view of residents and relatives of the victims killed in a bus crash gathering during their funeral at Sao Lourenco Church in the town of Sao Lourenco, on the island of Fogo, on September 6, 2026. (AFP)
An aerial view of residents and relatives of the victims killed in a bus crash gathering during their funeral at Sao Lourenco Church in the town of Sao Lourenco, on the island of Fogo, on September 6, 2026. (AFP)

Cape Verde's government announced two days of mourning on Sunday after 25 people, mostly children and teenagers, were killed in a bus crash.

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The west African country's leaders joined a Mass on Sunday at a local church on the island of Fogo, where 18 coffins were on display.

Such accidents are rare in the Atlantic archipelago, where roads are generally in good condition.

Residents and relatives of the victims killed in a bus crash react during their funeral at Sao Lourenco Church in the town of Sao Lourenco, on the island of Fogo, on September 6, 2026. (AFP)
Residents and relatives of the victims killed in a bus crash react during their funeral at Sao Lourenco Church in the town of Sao Lourenco, on the island of Fogo, on September 6, 2026. (AFP)

Officials said the bus veered off the road and plunged into a deep ravine late on Saturday, following an excursion to a village inside a volcanic crater.

The dead included the bus driver, who organised the excursion every year as a present for the pupils he drove to school during term time.

Prime Minister Francisco Carvalho told public television station TCV he had ordered two days of mourning and promised further measures would be taken.

President Jose Maria Neves, meanwhile, said he would order an inquiry into the circumstances of the accident.

"Right now the priority is to show solidarity with the families of the victims," he said.

Residents and relatives carry the coffin of one the victims killed in a bus crash during their funeral at Sao Lourenco Church in the town of Sao Lourenco, on the island of Fogo, on September 6, 2026. (AFP)
Residents and relatives carry the coffin of one the victims killed in a bus crash during their funeral at Sao Lourenco Church in the town of Sao Lourenco, on the island of Fogo, on September 6, 2026. (AFP)

Emergency personnel worked through the night to rescue victims trapped in the wreckage, in a remote, rocky valley.

Seven victims were buried early on Sunday. The rest were set to be buried later in the day, according to public radio network RCV.

Dionisio Semedo, a doctor at the regional hospital on Fogo, told public TV that 12 people were still receiving treatment, two of whom were in serious condition.

He said bodies and injured people began arriving at the hospital on Saturday night, between 11:00 pm and midnight.

(AFP)

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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