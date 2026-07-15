logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Air India crash probe enters final stages after cockpit recorder, psychology reviews

WORLD
40 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A police officer stands in front of the wreckage of an Air India aircraft, bound for London's Gatwick Airport, which crashed during take-off from an airport in Ahmedabad, India June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A police officer stands in front of the wreckage of an Air India aircraft, bound for London's Gatwick Airport, which crashed during take-off from an airport in Ahmedabad, India June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's aircraft accident investigating body has prepared a cockpit voice recorder transcript, conducted a psychological autopsy and moved into the final stages of its probe into last year’s deadly Air India crash, a court filing showed.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The filing did not identify whose psychological autopsy was conducted or disclose any findings on the crash of the Boeing BA.N 787 that killed 260 people shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, India.

An analysis of data retrieved in late May from an engine monitoring unit was still awaited and an assessment of certain organisational factors remained in progress, India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) added, without providing more details.

The AAIB said investigators had interviewed Air India 787 pilots, crew members who had previously flown with the pilots of the crashed aircraft, technical personnel involved in preparing the jet, air traffic controllers, weather officials and human-factors specialists.

The families of the flight crew were also approached at their residences during the early stages of the investigation, the AAIB said in the filing dated Tuesday.

One of the AAIB's home visits last year had upset Pushkar Raj Sabharwal, the father of the captain, who said officials implied his son cut the fuel to the plane's engines after takeoff. He filed a lawsuit that led to the disclosures made by the AAIB in the court filing.

The AAIB said media speculation and narratives attributing blame to the pilots had caused some witnesses to become “restrictive and non-responsive”.

It said the probe was now in the analysis phase, with findings and conclusions being drawn across operational, technical, human-factors and organisational areas.

The AAIB said it expected the remaining investigation activities to be completed within about six weeks, subject to pending "external dependencies".

A draft final report is expected around October, after which it will be circulated to relevant participating countries for comments before being finalised and published, the filing said.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is one of the parties due to receive the draft report.

According to U.S. officials' early assessment reported by Reuters last year, the cockpit recording of dialogue between the two pilots supported the view that the ​captain cut the flow of fuel to its ⁠engines.

The AAIB said at the time it was "too early to reach any definite conclusions."

Reuters

Indian investigatorspsychological autopsyAir Indiacrashprobecourt filing

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Jay Clayton, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a press conference in New York City, U.S., December 10, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo
Can prosecutors compel New York Times journalists to testify in leak probe?
WORLD
22 hours ago
The Super Micro logo is seen in this illustration taken August 3, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Super Micro says two Taiwan staff detained in probe involving its AI servers
CHINA
02-07-2026 13:04 HKT
Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP People gather near the CITIC Tower in Beijing on June 26, 2026, after an eyewitness reported plane debris at the base of Beijing's tallest building.People gather near the CITIC Tower in Beijing on June 26, 2026, after an eyewitness reported plane debris at the base of Beijing's tallest building.
Pilot killed when small plane crashed into Beijing skyscraper: authorities
CHINA
27-06-2026 17:45 HKT
The JetBlue terminal is empty as most flights are cancelled at Logan International Airport during a winter blizzard snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., February 23, 2026. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
US agencies probe near-miss between American, Delta jets at Boston airport
WORLD
23-06-2026 15:25 HKT
Denmark's national flag flutters in Copenhagen, Denmark, October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Andreas Mortensen/File Photo
Shipwreck hunters to probe forgotten Danish role in India
WORLD
17-06-2026 19:09 HKT
OpenAI logo is reflected on the screen of a smartphone with the ChatGPT website displayed on May 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. AFP
OpenAI hit with multistate probe into possible user harm as its IPO looms
INNOVATION
14-06-2026 15:02 HKT
Sita Patni, a survivor and the mother of Akash Patni, 14, who died in an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash on June 12, 2025, mourns in front of her son's portrait near the crash site during the first anniversary in Ahmedabad, India, June 12, 2026. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Victims' families mark Air India crash anniversary with prayers and tributes
WORLD
12-06-2026 18:01 HKT
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Reuters
Philippines launches probe into deaths of two athletes from top basketball team
WORLD
11-06-2026 19:16 HKT
A view shows the rear of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane following its crash, in Ahmedabad, India, June 12, 2025. Central Industrial Security Force via X/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Inside the cockpit: How Air India's Boeing Dreamliner flight ended in disaster
WORLD
11-06-2026 16:12 HKT
Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE / AFP Debris of Air India flight 171 is pictured after it crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad on June 13, 2025.
Pilots demand answers ahead of Air India crash anniversary
WORLD
11-06-2026 12:03 HKT
Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000
NEWS
13-07-2026 19:34 HKT
Mainland woman arrested after allegedly using counterfeit $1,000 banknotes
NEWS
13-07-2026 12:56 HKT
Five arrested in Lantau electric mobility devices crackdown
NEWS
14-07-2026 14:21 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.