Who were the two pilots who flew the Air India jet that crashed?

Indian air accident investigators have prepared a cockpit voice recorder transcript, conducted a psychological autopsy and moved into the final stages of their probe into last year’s deadly Air India crash, a court filing showed.

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The filing did not ​identify the subject of the psychological autopsy or disclose any findings on the crash of the Boeing ​787 that killed 260 people shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, India.

Below are brief profiles of the aircraft's two pilots,based on the preliminary investigation report and media reports:

CAPTAIN SUMEET SABHARWAL

The 56-year-old had an airline transport pilot's licence that was valid until May 14, 2026.

He had obtained clearances to fly as pilot-in-command on several aircraft including the Boeing BA.N 787 and 777 and the Airbus AIR.PA A310.

He had total flying experience of 15,638 hours, with 8,596 of those hours on a Boeing 787.

Sabharwal had called his family from the airport, assuring them he would ring again after landing in London, according to a Times of India report. A pilot who had briefly interacted with him told Reuters he was a "gentleman."

Sabharwal's father asked India's Supreme Court to order an independent investigation taking into account causes other than pilot action.

He said two officials from India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) who visited him after the crash had implied that his son cut the fuel to the plane's engines after takeoff.

FIRST OFFICER CLIVE KUNDER

The 32-year-old had a commercial pilot licence that was issued in 2020 and valid until September 26, 2025.

He had obtained clearances to fly Cessna 172 and Piper PA-34 Seneca aircraft as pilot-in-command and on Airbus A320 and Boeing 787 jets as a co-pilot.

Kunder had total flying experience of 3,403 hours, with 1,128 hours of that as a 787 co-pilot.

He had been passionate about flying since school, and in 2012, began serving as a pilot, Indian media reported, citing his relatives.

Kunder went to Florida to attend flight school, the Wall Street Journal reported last year. He was hired by Air India in 2017 and began flying on the Airbus A320 before the airline switched him to the 787, the newspaper reported.

Kunder's family and friends described him as a fan of superhero movies who taught himself how to build a PC from scratch and in college nearly pursued a pro-esports career, the report added.

Reuters