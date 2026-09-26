logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Hong Kong squash player Simmi Chan captures Asian Games bronze and cash reward

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong squash player Simmi Chan Sin-yuk secured an Asian Games bronze medal in the women's singles tournament after bowing out in the semi-finals against her Malaysian opponent in straight games, earning a podium finish.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Under the tournament format, no third-place playoff is held, meaning both losing semi-finalists were awarded bronze medals. 

For her podium achievement in the individual event, Chan will receive a cash incentive of HK$250,000 under the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme.

Contested under a best-of-five format, the semi-final saw Chan encounter intense early pressure. 

The Malaysian player seized control from the outset with aggressive shot-making, leaving Chan unable to find her rhythm as she dropped the opening game 6–11.

Chan responded in the second game by adjusting her tactical tempo, executing sharper placements to build an early 7–3 advantage. 

However, her opponent mounted a tenacious comeback during the middle and late stages of the game, systematically reeling off consecutive points to turn the tables and claim the game 11–8.

The momentum carried firmly into the third game, where the Malaysian competitor established an early lead that put Chan on the defensive. 

Despite a persistent effort to stay in contention, Chan dropped the third game 7–11 to seal a 0–3 defeat, ending her pursuit of a berth in the gold medal match.

Chan concluded her singles campaign with an Asian Games bronze medal.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Teenage delivery courier sweeps McDonald's counter in fury after alleged dispute with staff in Ma On Shan
NEWS
27 mins ago
Mark Six Mid-Autumn Snowball draw offers estimated $68m jackpot
NEWS
1 hour ago
Hong Kong men's sabre team claims Asian Games bronze
NEWS
1 hour ago
(Photo from Reuters)
Hong Kong women's foil team secures bronze at Asian Games
NEWS
3 hours ago
Threads@4_matthew_15
Police investigate hidden cameras found in Sha Tin fitness center
NEWS
4 hours ago
CHP investigate third human case of rat hepatitis E this year
NEWS
5 hours ago
(File photo)
HK must sharpen competitiveness amid easing US-China tensions, says Paul Chan
NEWS
5 hours ago
(File photo)
Tung Chung public housing project passes all concrete strength tests as government greenlights resumption of pouring works
NEWS
5 hours ago
(File photo)
Gaming feud sparks knife slashing of Macau secondary student in classroom dispute
NEWS
6 hours ago
HKU hall faces backlash over KFC halal meal at HK$500 high table dinner
NEWS
7 hours ago
UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report
NEWS
23-09-2026 18:59 HKT
(File photo)
Mid-Autumn early release tier list sparks debate among Hong Kong workers
NEWS
25-09-2026 14:31 HKT
(File photo)
HK men's foil team claims silver after hard-fought Asian Games final against Japan
NEWS
25-09-2026 18:27 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.