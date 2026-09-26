Hong Kong squash player Simmi Chan captures Asian Games bronze and cash reward

Hong Kong squash player Simmi Chan Sin-yuk secured an Asian Games bronze medal in the women's singles tournament after bowing out in the semi-finals against her Malaysian opponent in straight games, earning a podium finish.

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Under the tournament format, no third-place playoff is held, meaning both losing semi-finalists were awarded bronze medals.

For her podium achievement in the individual event, Chan will receive a cash incentive of HK$250,000 under the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme.

Contested under a best-of-five format, the semi-final saw Chan encounter intense early pressure.

The Malaysian player seized control from the outset with aggressive shot-making, leaving Chan unable to find her rhythm as she dropped the opening game 6–11.

Chan responded in the second game by adjusting her tactical tempo, executing sharper placements to build an early 7–3 advantage.

However, her opponent mounted a tenacious comeback during the middle and late stages of the game, systematically reeling off consecutive points to turn the tables and claim the game 11–8.

The momentum carried firmly into the third game, where the Malaysian competitor established an early lead that put Chan on the defensive.

Despite a persistent effort to stay in contention, Chan dropped the third game 7–11 to seal a 0–3 defeat, ending her pursuit of a berth in the gold medal match.

Chan concluded her singles campaign with an Asian Games bronze medal.