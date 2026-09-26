Police investigate hidden cameras found in Sha Tin fitness center

Police have launched a voyeurism investigation after pinhole cameras were uncovered inside the changing and shower facilities of a 24/7 Fitness branch in Sha Tin, prompting staff to alert authorities and cordon off several cubicles.

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The incident came to light after a male member using the shower facilities at the chain's Lek Yuen Street branch noticed an unusually wide seam along the false ceiling. Spying a faint, blinking blue light between the panels, he lifted the overhead board and discovered a miniature camera unit secured in place with black adhesive tape.

Disturbed by the find, the member immediately notified on-duty personnel, who confirmed the presence of the illicit apparatus and referred the matter to branch management to contact law enforcement.

Police confirmed receiving an emergency call from the gym management late in the afternoon regarding a suspicious device found mounted near the ceiling of a changing cubicle.

Officers dispatched to the scene carried out a thorough inspection of the premises and subsequently discovered identical pinhole cameras installed across three of the branch's four changing rooms.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the recording devices had been spliced directly into the electrical wiring of the overhead ceiling lights, indicating that the setup was intended to draw continuous power from the facility's lighting grid.

A video recorded by the member following the discovery later circulated on social media, showing the exposed wiring and camera hidden behind the ceiling grid.

Other gym patrons taking to online forums shared that three shower cubicles were swiftly sealed off as authorities gathered evidence.

Law enforcement authorities have classified the incident as a case of voyeurism. The investigation remains ongoing under the direction of the Sha Tin District Criminal Investigation Team.