logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Mark Six Mid-Autumn Snowball draw offers estimated $68m jackpot

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The Mark Six Mid-Autumn Festival Snowball draw takes place tonight at 9.30pm, featuring a HK$50 million snowball that could boost the first-prize payout to an estimated HK$68 million for a single HK$10 winning unit.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

As the longest-running snowball event in Mark Six history, the Mid-Autumn Festival Snowball has been held 40 times over the years. 

Historical data shows that number 15 stands out as the most frequently drawn digit, appearing 11 times, including extra numbers, closely followed by number 7, which has been drawn 10 times.

Across the eight snowball draws held in 2026, numbers 28 and 45 have emerged as the most frequent picks, each drawn four times. 

Recent draws throughout the year—ranging from the New Year and Year of the Horse Chinese New Year Snowballs to the 50th Anniversary and Summer Snowballs—have continued to build anticipation ahead of tonight's festive draw.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Teenage delivery courier sweeps McDonald's counter in fury after alleged dispute with staff in Ma On Shan
NEWS
23 mins ago
Hong Kong squash player Simmi Chan captures Asian Games bronze and cash reward
NEWS
55 mins ago
Hong Kong men's sabre team claims Asian Games bronze
NEWS
1 hour ago
(Photo from Reuters)
Hong Kong women's foil team secures bronze at Asian Games
NEWS
3 hours ago
Threads@4_matthew_15
Police investigate hidden cameras found in Sha Tin fitness center
NEWS
3 hours ago
CHP investigate third human case of rat hepatitis E this year
NEWS
5 hours ago
(File photo)
HK must sharpen competitiveness amid easing US-China tensions, says Paul Chan
NEWS
5 hours ago
(File photo)
Tung Chung public housing project passes all concrete strength tests as government greenlights resumption of pouring works
NEWS
5 hours ago
(File photo)
Gaming feud sparks knife slashing of Macau secondary student in classroom dispute
NEWS
6 hours ago
HKU hall faces backlash over KFC halal meal at HK$500 high table dinner
NEWS
6 hours ago
UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report
NEWS
23-09-2026 18:59 HKT
(File photo)
Mid-Autumn early release tier list sparks debate among Hong Kong workers
NEWS
25-09-2026 14:31 HKT
(File photo)
HK men's foil team claims silver after hard-fought Asian Games final against Japan
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.