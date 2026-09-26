Mark Six Mid-Autumn Snowball draw offers estimated $68m jackpot

The Mark Six Mid-Autumn Festival Snowball draw takes place tonight at 9.30pm, featuring a HK$50 million snowball that could boost the first-prize payout to an estimated HK$68 million for a single HK$10 winning unit.

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As the longest-running snowball event in Mark Six history, the Mid-Autumn Festival Snowball has been held 40 times over the years.

Historical data shows that number 15 stands out as the most frequently drawn digit, appearing 11 times, including extra numbers, closely followed by number 7, which has been drawn 10 times.

Across the eight snowball draws held in 2026, numbers 28 and 45 have emerged as the most frequent picks, each drawn four times.

Recent draws throughout the year—ranging from the New Year and Year of the Horse Chinese New Year Snowballs to the 50th Anniversary and Summer Snowballs—have continued to build anticipation ahead of tonight's festive draw.