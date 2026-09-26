Gaming feud sparks knife slashing of Macau secondary student in classroom dispute

A third-year junior secondary student in Macau was injured after being slashed with an unsharpened butterfly knife during a classroom altercation on Thursday, marking another violent campus incident in the territory in recent days.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident occurred at around 11am inside a secondary school located in Macau's Zona Norte.

Authorities revealed that the dispute involved two boy in the third year of junior secondary education who had previously developed personal animosity over discussions regarding video game strategies on social media, where one student had mocked the other.

Tensions boiled over when the suspect, a transfer student who had newly enrolled in the school earlier this month, became infuriated after the classmate bumped against his chair.

A heated verbal dispute quickly escalated into a physical tussle between the two youths.

During the struggle, the transfer student pulled an unsharpened butterfly knife measuring approximately 11 centimeters in length from his trouser pocket and attacked the classmate, wounding the victim in the face and scratching his neck.

Teachers and classmates present in the classroom stepped in immediately to separate the pair and halted the violence.

School administrators notified the Youth Concern Group under the Judiciary Police shortly after bringing the situation under control. The injured student was transported to a local hospital for medical examination and was discharged later that day after receiving treatment.

Suspect faces charges as police urge peaceful conflict resolution

Under police interrogation, the teenage suspect claimed that he had originally purchased the blade online for performance demonstrations and manipulation practice.

He explained that he had practiced handling the knife at home earlier that morning and left it in his pocket, unintentionally bringing the weapon onto school grounds.

Judiciary Police investigators subsequently transferred the student, accompanied by his parents, to the Public Prosecutions Office to face legal proceedings. He faces allegations of simple assault on bodily integrity as well as the unjustified possession of a prohibited weapon.

In light of the altercation, the Judiciary Police issued an appeal to young people, urging them to exercise restraint and maintain emotional composure whenever encountering disagreements, emphasizing that violence should never be used as a method to settle disputes.

Police advised students to resolve conflicts through open communication and cautioned those experiencing bullying never to endure hostility in silence, encouraging them instead to approach parents, educators, or trusted figures for assistance, or report incidents directly to law enforcement.

Authorities also urged parents to stay closely engaged with their children's social lives and foster law-abiding habits from an early age.