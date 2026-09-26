logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HK must sharpen competitiveness amid easing US-China tensions, says Paul Chan

NEWS
32 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po stated that the recent climate between Beijing and Washington has turned more constructive, though rivalry across various sectors remains unavoidable. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Regardless of external shifts, he emphasized that emerging economies across the Global South, including mainland China, present vast markets powered by robust purchasing power and youthful populations. 

Under these conditions, the city must focus on strengthening its own fundamentals, enhancing its competitive edge, and guarding against financial risks to maintain systemic security.

Speaking on a radio broadcast following President Xi Jinping’s visit to the United States, Chan noted that the financial markets viewed the bilateral engagement favorably. 

He pointed out that as the world’s two leading economies, earlier geopolitical friction had created significant uncertainty that clouded economic forecasts and drove sharp swings in global capital flows. 

Chan observed that any easing of such tensions provides international investors with greater clarity and confidence when deploying capital and planning long-term portfolios.

Looking ahead, the finance chief highlighted that Hong Kong’s upcoming opportunities remain firmly anchored in its established pillars of trade, maritime logistics, and financial services, alongside burgeoning prospects in innovation and technology. 

He added that the city's ability to attract top-tier global talent serves as another crucial advantage that will sustain its momentum and reinforce its standing on the world stage.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
CHP investigate third human case of rat hepatitis E this year
NEWS
23 mins ago
(File photo)
Tung Chung public housing project passes all concrete strength tests as government greenlights resumption of pouring works
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Macau secondary student injured by unsharpened butterfly knife in classroom dispute sparked by gaming feud
NEWS
1 hour ago
HKU student served fast-food takeout after paying $500 for high table dinner with halal request
NEWS
2 hours ago
Night Recap - September 25, 2026
NEWS
17 hours ago
(File photo)
HK kindergarten teachers face unpaid festival overtime amidst admission crunch
NEWS
17 hours ago
(File photo)
HK men's foil team claims silver after hard-fought Asian Games final against Japan
NEWS
19 hours ago
Hong Kong fights its way to first esports medal at Asian winning bronze
NEWS
19 hours ago
Hong Kong equestrian team opens dressage campaign at Asian Games as teenage debutant impresses
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File photo)
HK restaurant bookings surge for Mid-Autumn Festival as industry eyes Golden Week boost
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File photo)
Mid-Autumn early release tier list sparks debate among Hong Kong workers
NEWS
23 hours ago
UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report
NEWS
23-09-2026 18:59 HKT
MTR extends Mid-Autumn Festival services into early hours as trams and buses boost frequency
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.