HK must sharpen competitiveness amid easing US-China tensions, says Paul Chan

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po stated that the recent climate between Beijing and Washington has turned more constructive, though rivalry across various sectors remains unavoidable.

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Regardless of external shifts, he emphasized that emerging economies across the Global South, including mainland China, present vast markets powered by robust purchasing power and youthful populations.

Under these conditions, the city must focus on strengthening its own fundamentals, enhancing its competitive edge, and guarding against financial risks to maintain systemic security.

Speaking on a radio broadcast following President Xi Jinping’s visit to the United States, Chan noted that the financial markets viewed the bilateral engagement favorably.

He pointed out that as the world’s two leading economies, earlier geopolitical friction had created significant uncertainty that clouded economic forecasts and drove sharp swings in global capital flows.

Chan observed that any easing of such tensions provides international investors with greater clarity and confidence when deploying capital and planning long-term portfolios.

Looking ahead, the finance chief highlighted that Hong Kong’s upcoming opportunities remain firmly anchored in its established pillars of trade, maritime logistics, and financial services, alongside burgeoning prospects in innovation and technology.

He added that the city's ability to attract top-tier global talent serves as another crucial advantage that will sustain its momentum and reinforce its standing on the world stage.