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NEWS

MTR extends Mid-Autumn Festival services into early hours as trams and buses boost frequency

NEWS
27 mins ago
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MTR services will be extended into the early hours of Saturday as Hong Kong celebrates the Mid-Autumn Festival on Friday, with trams and franchised buses also stepping up services to accommodate holiday crowds.

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Eight MTR lines will gradually increase train frequency from 3pm, with trains running as frequently as every two minutes. Services will be extended until around 1am to 2am on Saturday.

The extended hours will not apply to the Airport Express, Disneyland Resort Line or East Rail Line services to and from Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau stations. 

Eleven Light Rail routes and three MTR bus routes will also extend their operating hours into the early morning.

Meanwhile, tram services will be strengthened according to passenger demand, while franchised bus operators will extend service hours on six routes and adjust frequencies and departure times on selected routes. 
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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