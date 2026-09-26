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NEWS

Hong Kong women's foil team secures bronze at Asian Games

NEWS
3 hours ago
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(Photo from Reuters)
(Photo from Reuters)

The Hong Kong women's foil team clinched a bronze medal at the Asian Games after battling host nation Japan in the semi-finals, securing a podium finish alongside a substantial cash reward for their performance.

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With no third-place playoff held under the tournament format, advancing to the semi-final stage guaranteed the Hong Kong squad a joint-bronze medal.

Facing a formidable Japanese team anchored by individual gold medalist Yuka Ueno, Hong Kong opened the semi-final encounter with Janelle Leung Ya-lei on the strip. Leung kept the opening exchanges tightly contested, trailing closely at 3–5 at the conclusion of the first rotation.

Valerie Cheng Hiu-wai and Sophia Wu then took over, executing disciplined attacks to mount a spirited comeback. During the third period, Hong Kong made a strong offensive surge to trim the deficit to just two points at 12–14, placing significant pressure on the tournament hosts.

Japan responded with a decisive scoring run across the middle bouts to reassert command of the contest. In an effort to disrupt the hosts' rhythm, the Hong Kong coaching staff brought on substitute Daphne Chan Nok-sze.

Despite the tactical adjustment, Japan systematically widened the gap beyond double digits, eventually closing out the bout with a 45–27 victory to advance to the gold medal final.

Following the conclusion of their campaign, the women's squad was confirmed as recipients of the HK$500,000 cash reward from the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme, celebrating their podium milestone on the regional stage.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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