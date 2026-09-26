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NEWS

HKU hall faces backlash over KFC halal meal at HK$500 high table dinner

NEWS
6 hours ago
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A non-local student at the University of Hong Kong expressed deep disappointment after being served a fast-food meal from KFC despite paying a HK$500 fee and requesting halal food in advance for a hall high table dinner.

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High cost yielding fast-food catering

The issue surfaced when the student posted on social media about attending the formal event at Simon F.S. Li Hall. 

Photos shared online showed other attendees dressed in traditional green academic gowns enjoying a Chinese-style banquet at round tables, contrasting sharply with the student's table, which featured a takeaway box containing a piece of fried chicken, a burger, fries, and a cola. 

The student estimated the market value of the fast-food set to be around HK80 and felt that both the quality and presentation fell far short of the HK500 entrance fee.

While acknowledging the effort to provide meat rather than forcing a vegetarian option, the student noted that the meal's standard should have better aligned with the banquet served to other guests. As online discussion grew, the student later clarified that the post was simply intended to share personal feelings quietly, expressing gratitude to the organizers for making an effort to accommodate dietary needs.

University and community response

In response to inquiries, the University of Hong Kong stated that the hall's student association had provided a vegetarian menu for students requesting halal meals, supplemented by extra halal-friendly items purchased externally. 

The university added that the residence hall's warden team had since guided the student organizers to improve catering and communication details for future events to prevent misunderstandings, reiterating the institution's commitment to fostering an inclusive campus environment that respects diverse cultural and religious backgrounds.

Zareenah Ho Sau-yin
Zareenah Ho Sau-yin

Commenting on the incident, Eastern District Councilor Ho Sau-yin noted that host organizers should aim for higher standards at formal occasions like high table dinners, attributing the mishap to a potential lack of experience among student organizers. 

Ho emphasized that halal-certified restaurants are readily available near the university and across Hong Kong. She added that as the city works to engage more closely with diverse international communities, proactive efforts to understand different cultural and religious practices remain essential for avoiding unnecessary misunderstandings.

(Updated at 5.02pm)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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