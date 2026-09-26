Hong Kong men's sabre team claims Asian Games bronze

The Hong Kong men's sabre team secured a bronze medal at the Asian Games after falling 24–45 to powerhouse South Korea in the semi-finals, earning a regional podium finish alongside a substantial cash reward.

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Under the tournament format, no third-place playoff is held, ensuring that both losing semi-finalists receive bronze.

South Korea entered the semi-final clash fielding their premier roster, headlined by individual sabre gold medalist Oh Sang-uk. Hong Kong opened the contest with Hugo Ho Pak-lam on the strip, who fought hard in the opening period but fell behind 2–5 against aggressive early attacks.

The South Korean side quickly seized momentum and accelerated their offensive tempo in the subsequent bouts. Maintaining a wire-to-wire lead, the defending regional champions systematically widened the points gap across each rotation, giving Hong Kong few openings to stage a counter-attack.

In the final anchor leg, Oh Sang-uk returned to the piste to seal the contest for South Korea, closing out the match with a decisive 45–24 victory to advance to the gold medal final.

Despite the semi-final defeat, the Hong Kong squad confirmed their bronze medal standing.

Their achievement also secured them the HK$500,000 cash reward from the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme