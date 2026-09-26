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Tung Chung public housing project passes all concrete strength tests as government greenlights resumption of pouring works

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

All concrete core samples taken from the Tung Chung Area 42 public housing development project have satisfied safety and contractual benchmarks, clearing the way for on-site concrete casting to resume next week, the Housing Department announced on Friday.

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The department confirmed that it had received the compressive strength test results for the final batch of 12 concrete cores, representing approximately 16 percent of the overall sampling program. 

The samples were collected evenly across the section on the 30th floor of Block 2 where quality concerns had earlier been identified. Laboratory findings indicated that the strength across the entire final batch surpassed design and contractual specifications by 27 percent to 71 percent.

The latest findings concluded a four-day testing period conducted between September 22 and September 25. 

Across all four batches, a total of 72 core samples—representing 100 percent of the required testing scope—fully complied with safety standards, with every sample exceeding regulatory requirements by a margin ranging between 23 percent and 83 percent.

The Housing Department stated that its project engineering team had thoroughly examined the concrete strength assessment reports submitted by the main contractor for Blocks 2, 3, 4, and 5. 

Following the comprehensive technical evaluation, authorities approved the contractor's formal application to restart concrete pouring operations in the previously affected zones.

Officials expect the contractor to resume concrete pouring across the four residential blocks within the coming week, noting that the testing and temporary halt in operations had only a minimal impact on the overall construction progress.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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