Night Recap - September 25, 2026

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MTR extends Mid-Autumn Festival services into early hours as trams and buses boost frequency

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MTR services will be extended into the early hours of Saturday as Hong Kong celebrates the Mid-Autumn Festival on Friday, with trams and franchised buses also stepping up services to accommodate holiday crowds.

Justice department seeks harsher sentences in Pik Uk prison assault case

Hong Kong prosecutors have lodged an application to review the sentences handed down to a former correctional officer and three inmates convicted over the violent assault of a remanded youth at Pik Uk Correctional Institution, arguing that the original punishments were manifestly inadequate.

Hong Kong payload specialist Lai Ka-ying sends mid-autumn festival greetings from space

Hong Kong payload specialist Lai Ka-ying, who is currently participating in the Shenzhou-23 crewed spaceflight mission, delivered festive greetings to the people of Hong Kong for the Mid-Autumn Festival from the Tiangong space station.

HK men's foil team claims silver after hard-fought Asian Games final against Japan

The Hong Kong men's foil fencing team, featuring Ryan Choi Chun-yin, Edgar Cheung Ka-long, Harris Ho Shing-him, and Leung Chin-yu, earned a silver medal at the 20th Asian Games on Friday after falling 36-45 to host nation Japan in an intense championship bout.

HK restaurant bookings surge for Mid-Autumn Festival as industry eyes Golden Week boost

Hong Kong's catering sector reported robust business for the Mid-Autumn Festival, with numerous Chinese restaurants seeing their tables fully booked for dinner on the day of the festival itself.

Business Today

Japan says Trump voiced concern over weak yen in summit with PM Takaichi

US President Donald Trump raised concern about yen weakness during a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said, offering an unusually detailed account of the leaders' talks on currencies.

HKMA will make wise investment decisions on Exchange Fund's gold holding: Michael Wong

Deputy Financial Secretary Michael Wong Wai-lun said on Friday that he is confident the Hong Kong Monetary Authority will make wise investment decisions regarding the Exchange Fund's gold holdings, following the Policy Address 2026's proposal for the authority to explore increasing its gold reserves to support the city's commodity market.However, Wong stressed that the HKMA will not - and should not - disclose any details about the size of its reserve assets, citing one of the authority's core mandates to safeguard the stability of Hong Kong's financial system.

SFC suspends Silver Grant trading over $1b loan suspicious diversion

The Securities and Futures Commission said on Friday that it has directed The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong to suspend dealings in the shares of Silver Grant International (0171) with effect from 9 am, citing the suspected diversion of over HK$1 billion in loan proceeds to the company's then-major shareholder and related parties.

China fuels rush to turn AI video into an industry

When Zhu Zhili was looking for a base to set up an artificial intelligence film studio in China two years ago, there was just one clear choice: the southern city of Shenzhen with its vast tech ecosystem.

New York sues Polymarket, says it ran illegal gambling operation

New York's attorney general sued Polymarket on Thursday, escalating her battle against prediction markets, an industry that she says violates state laws against illegal gambling.

World/China

US and Iran discuss phased deal to reopen Hormuz and end US blockade, sources say

US and Iranian negotiators in New York are exploring a phased path out of war that would involve Tehran reopening the Strait of Hormuz and Washington lifting its economic blockade of Iran, sources close to the talks said.

EU urges Britain to raise tariffs on Chinese cars, FT says

Brussels has told British Prime Minister Andy Burnham that Britain needs to raise tariffs on Chinese cars and align more closely with EU trade policy to avoid "made in Europe" barriers on key exports, the Financial Times said on Friday.

Xi says US, China must explore new ways for major powers to work together

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday China and the United States must explore a new approach for major countries to get along well with each other.

Germany industry association pushes for tougher China policy

The German industry association BDI on Friday called for a more determined effort to reduce economic risks linked to China, arguing that Europe must diversify supply chains and forge new partnerships while avoiding broad-based protectionism.

Singapore population hits record 6.21 million, driven by rise in foreign residents

Singapore's population rose 1.6% in June compared to a year ago, hitting a new high of 6.21 million, government statistics released on Friday showed.