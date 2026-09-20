HK wins silver in women’s 4x100m freestyle relay at Asian Games

Hong Kong made waves at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya as the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team stormed to a silver medal, smashing the city’s record in the process.

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In the morning heats, Gilaine Ma, Laura Wang Xintong, Li Sum-yiu, and Natalie Kan Cheuk-tung combined for a 3:45.39 finish, earning Hong Kong a spot in the final as the fourth-fastest team.

The final saw Olympic star Siobhan Haughey join the lineup, swimming the crucial second leg. The team powered to an extraordinary 3:36.59, obliterating the previous Hong Kong record of 3:39.1 at the Asian Games, and winning a silver.

The podium finish marks Hong Kong’s second medal of the Games. Their achievement also earned the relay squad a HK$1 million bonus under the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme.

The scheme awards HK$1 million, HK$500,000 and HK$250,000 to individual gold, silver and bronze medallists at the 20th Asian Games, and HK$2 million, HK$1 million and HK$500,000 to the top three team finishes.