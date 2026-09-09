Li Ka-shing, Victor Li pay tribute to Tung, citing contribution to ‘one country, two systems’

CK Group founder Li Ka-shing, chairman Victor Li Tzar-kuoi and the company’s board on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the death of Hong Kong’s first chief executive, Tung Chee-hwa.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In a joint statement, they said Tung had shouldered the important responsibility of serving as the SAR’s inaugural chief executive and made an indispensable contribution to the implementation of “one country, two systems” in Hong Kong.

They also noted that Tung later served as a vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, making significant contributions to both the country and Hong Kong.

The group extended its condolences to Tung’s wife and family.

Tung, who served as chief executive from 1997 until stepping down in 2005, died on Tuesday night at the age of 89.