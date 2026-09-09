HKJC pays tribute to former honorary president Tung Chee-hwa

The Hong Kong Jockey Club on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Hong Kong’s first Chief Executive and the Club’s former honorary president, Tung Chee-hwa.

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Tung died peacefully in hospital on Tuesday at the age of 89, with family members by his side, according to a statement issued by his office.

The Jockey Club said Tung was Hong Kong’s first Chief Executive and led the city through the early years of the implementation of the “One Country, Two Systems” principle after the 1997 handover, making significant contributions to Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability.

With a vision encompassing the nation's overall development and a deep concern for the well-being of the people, he demonstrated great foresight regarding Hong Kong's long-term development and governance, dedicating himself wholeheartedly to both the nation and Hong Kong, HKJC added.

The Jockey Club extended its deepest respect and gratitude to Tung and offered its sincere condolences to his family.