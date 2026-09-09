logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HKJC pays tribute to former honorary president Tung Chee-hwa

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The Hong Kong Jockey Club on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Hong Kong’s first Chief Executive and the Club’s former honorary president, Tung Chee-hwa.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Tung died peacefully in hospital on Tuesday at the age of 89, with family members by his side, according to a statement issued by his office.

The Jockey Club said Tung was Hong Kong’s first Chief Executive and led the city through the early years of the implementation of the “One Country, Two Systems” principle after the 1997 handover, making significant contributions to Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability.

With a vision encompassing the nation's overall development and a deep concern for the well-being of the people, he demonstrated great foresight regarding Hong Kong's long-term development and governance, dedicating himself wholeheartedly to both the nation and Hong Kong, HKJC added.

The Jockey Club extended its deepest respect and gratitude to Tung and offered its sincere condolences to his family.

Tung Chee-hwaThe Hong Kong Jockey Club

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
British Consulate General expresses condolences over death of Tung Chee-hwa
NEWS
17 mins ago
Rosanna Law pays tribute to Tung Chee-hwa, recalls role in launching individual travel scheme
NEWS
1 hour ago
Former CE Donald Tsang pays tribute to Tung Chee-hwa for dedicated leadership and education vision
NEWS
3 hours ago
Xinhua mourns Tung Chee-hwa as ‘close friend of CPC’
NEWS
3 hours ago
Henry Tang mourns passing of former chief executive Tung Chee-hwa
NEWS
7 hours ago
File Photo
Tung Chee-hwa's funeral: Will HK see a third state funeral?
NEWS
13 hours ago
Tung Chee-hwa's shipping empire: Orient Overseas sold for $33.8 billion in 2017
NEWS
13 hours ago
Jiang Zemin’s handshake, policy storms and ‘foot pain’ exit: the defining moments of Tung Chee-hwa’s turbulent tenure
NEWS
15 hours ago
File Photo
Tung Chee-hwa: From shipping magnate to HKSAR's first leader
NEWS
16 hours ago
File photo
Tung Chee-hwa's memorable quotes: A look back at HK's first Chief Executive
NEWS
16 hours ago
Hong Kong’s first chief executive Tung Chee-hwa dies at 89
NEWS
17 hours ago
(Online photo from Facebook)
HK woman loses $1.1m in 'running for profit' scam promoted at celebrity banquets
NEWS
23 hours ago
Two men held after nearly 8000 liters of diesel seized at illegal filling station
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.