British Consulate General expresses condolences over death of Tung Chee-hwa

Former Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa passed away on Tuesday evening, prompting condolences from the British Consulate-General Hong Kong, alongside numerous other prominent figures and organisations across the city.

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In a social media statement, the consulate general commended Tung’s “contribution to public life during a pivotal period in Hong Kong’s history” and offered its “deepest sympathies” to his family.

Tung made history as the first Chief Executive of Hong Kong following the 1997 handover from British to Chinese rule. The consulate general highlighted the “close and constructive” cooperation between his administration and the United Kingdom during this period in advancing the shared commitments outlined in the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

The statement also touched on Tung’s personal connections to the UK, noting that he studied maritime engineering at the University of Liverpool and remained a Liverpool Football Club supporter throughout his life.