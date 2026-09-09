Business groups mourn Tung Chee-hwa, praise contributions to Hong Kong economy

Two major Hong Kong business groups have joined tributes to the city’s first chief executive, Tung Chee-hwa, praising his contributions to economic development and the implementation of “one country, two systems.”

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The Chinese Manufacturers’ Association of Hong Kong (CMA) expressed deep sorrow over Tung’s death and extended its condolences to his family.

The association said Tung steadfastly upheld the “one country, two systems” principle while leading Hong Kong through the handover and the early years of the SAR.

It said he demonstrated resilience and leadership in steering the city through challenges including the Asian financial crisis and the SARS outbreak, while helping lay the groundwork for Hong Kong’s subsequent economic development.

CMA president Wingco Lo Kam-wing highlighted Tung’s role in securing the Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement, or CEPA, with the central government in 2003.

Lo said the arrangement opened new opportunities for Hong Kong businesses by providing tariff-free access to the mainland for eligible goods and lowering market-entry barriers for the city’s service industries.

The association also pointed to Tung’s efforts in promoting the Individual Visit Scheme, which helped support the recovery of Hong Kong’s tourism, retail and catering sectors after SARS.

It described Tung as a leader with vision, a strong sense of responsibility and deep commitment to the country and Hong Kong, saying his contributions would be remembered.

The Real Estate Developers Association (REDA) also paid tribute, saying Tung made significant contributions to implementing “one country, two systems” and upholding the Basic Law as Hong Kong’s first chief executive after the handover.

“Tung dedicated his life to serving the nation and Hong Kong, his working spirit sets an example for all of us and will be remembered,” the association wrote.