Lawmaker urges cross-departmental task force to unlock HK's eco-tourism potential

Lawmaker Perry Yiu Pak-leung has urged the government to establish an interdepartmental coordination group to steer eco-tourism, as the sector is already highlighted under the Development Blueprint for Hong Kong's Tourism Industry 2.0.

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His call comes after a survey revealed that more than 70 percent of Hong Kong residents agree that the city's natural environment is highly worth developing into high-quality eco-tourism products for visitors.

However, Yiu pointed out that the local market is flooded with unlicensed, cross-boundary hiking groups promoted on social media platforms, while tourists are merely visiting hotspots to take photos rather than engaging in travel experiences.

Yiu urged the government to develop eco-tourism experiences that integrate professional guiding, conservation education, and sustainable development.

He also said that the development of the sector is hindered because it falls under the authority of multiple government departments, and expressed hope that the administration would establish a cross-departmental coordination task force.

This task force would centralize ecological resources, define clear targets for specific scenic spots, and actively guide industry participation to build a sustainable model.

By connecting with local communities and stakeholders, such initiatives would enable travelers to better understand the history and culture of these ecological landmarks while supporting local dining and hospitality.