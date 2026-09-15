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NEWS

Victoria Park tennis court may see upgrade and extra seats for major tournaments: sources

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The upcoming Policy Address is expected to announce the redevelopment of the Victoria Park Tennis Centre Court, adding thousands of spectator seats and multi-purpose facilities that could help Hong Kong secure more top-tier international tournaments, according to sources. 

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Built in 1982, the venue currently accommodates 3,600 spectators. Due to capacity constraints, it is limited to hosting lower-tier 250-level tournaments, making it difficult to attract top global tennis stars.

Under the proposed makeover, sources said the court would be upgraded with thousands of additional seats, dedicated player warm-up areas and improved amenities to meet requirements for hosting major ATP 500 and WTA 500 tour events.

The redevelopment would also adopt a multi-purpose design, enabling the venue to host other sports, including basketball and volleyball.

The push for an upgrade follows the rapid rise of Hong Kong tennis player Coleman Wong Chak-lam, who recently broke into the world's top 100 in men’s singles. 

Michael Cheng Ming-git, president of the Hong Kong, China Tennis Association, previously said expanding venue capacity, ideally up to 10,000 seats, is critical for securing ATP 500 and WTA 500 events. He noted that stronger player lineups would significantly boost ticket sales and deliver greater economic value to the city.

Michael Tien Puk-sun, founder of Roundtable and a former lawmaker, welcomed the potential redevelopment. Recalling a conversation at the 2024 WTA Hong Kong Tennis Open with tournament director and former Grand Slam champion Li Na, Tien said Li highlighted the urgent need to upgrade Hong Kong’s facilities to attract higher-tier international events.

Tien said hosting 500-level tournaments requires a stadium with at least 6,500 seats. He added that neither Kai Tak’s 10,000-seat indoor arena nor its 50,000-seat main stadium meets the specific need for an open-air tennis venue.

He said securing 500-level events could attract world-class players such as Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, drawing overseas fans and generating significant economic benefits through tourism, hotel stays and local spending.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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