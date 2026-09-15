Govt ramps up Golden Week preparations, vows crackdown on forced shopping

The government has rolled out extensive preparations for the upcoming National Day Golden Week, pledging to crack down on forced shopping and ensure a smooth visitor experience, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said on Tuesday.

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Speaking ahead of his weekly Executive Council meeting, Lee said the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau and the Chief Secretary for Administration are coordinating cross-departmental operations, focusing on border control checkpoints.

The Security Bureau will activate its Emergency Monitoring and Support Centre at the start of the holiday to provide real-time updates on traffic and boarder flow. The Hong Kong Tourism Board will launch a dedicated webpage to assist travelers.

Lee said authorities are also optimizing arrangements at major attractions, including Hong Kong Disneyland, Ocean Park, the Hong Kong Palace Museum and Ngong Ping 360. He said relevant departments will issue timely updates on queuing time, extended opening hours and transport adjustments.

To manage crowds at popular scenic spots, Lee said the government will continue to use its trial reservation system for the Po Pin Chau Section of the High Island Geo Trail. The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department will deploy extra staff to assist users of the system amid expected high visitor volume.

Lee stressed that authorities will strictly combat forced shopping. Travel agencies or tour guides found breaching the rules will face immediate license revocation, while registered shops involved in illegal activities will also be subject to enforcement action.

He urged residents to show hospitality, saying Golden Week offers a key opportunity to demonstrate Hong Kong’s welcoming spirit.