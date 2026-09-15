HK welcomes 36.67m visitors in first eight months of 2026

Hong Kong welcomed approximately 36.67 million visitor arrivals in the first eight months of this year, an 11 percent increase over the same period in 2025, according to the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB).

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The board's provisional figures show that visitor arrivals to Hong Kong in August totalled 5.46 million, representing a 6 percent year-on-year increase and marking the highest monthly figure since the pandemic.

The progress was attributed to a number of major international MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions) and mega events held in August.

The HKTB said these events, including "The 16th Worldwide Chinese Life Insurance Congress and 2026 IDA Annual Conference", "Hong Kong Football Festival (HKFF) 2026", and the "TMElive International Music Awards", attracted a diverse range of visitors from the mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and other source markets.

While the mainland and long-haul markets maintained a stable overall performance during the eight-month period, visitor growth in short-haul markets continued to face challenges owing to factors such as flight capacity, fuel surcharges, and regional competition.

The city recorded 4,027,544 short-haul visitors in the first eight months, representing a 4 percent year-on-year decrease.

Looking ahead to the coming months, the HKTB will step up its promotions of both Chinese and Western festivals, including hosting the "International Lantern Spectacular", followed by a Halloween promotional event.

It will also expand the scale of flagship mega events, such as the "Hong Kong Cyclothon", the "Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival", "Hong Kong WinterFest", and the "Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations".

The HKTB pledged its efforts to join hands with partners across the tourism and business sectors to promote "Only in Hong Kong" tourism experiences, aiming to attract more high value added overnight visitors and drive the economy through tourism.