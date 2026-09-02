John Lee meets UGC to map out Hong Kong’s higher education strategy

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu met members of the University Grants Committee on Wednesday to discuss strategies for strengthening Hong Kong’s position as an international education hub.

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The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan Kwok-ki, Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-lin, Acting Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Lillian Cheong Man-lei, and Head of the Chief Executive’s Policy Unit Stephen Wong Yuen-shan.

Discussions covered strengthening industry-academia-research collaboration through the Northern Metropolis University Town, expanding national and global partnerships, and enhancing Hong Kong higher education’s leadership role in research, teaching and learning in the digital era.

Lee highlighted Hong Kong’s international standing in higher education, noting that five University Grants Committee-funded universities rank among the world’s top 100, including two in the top 20.

He also briefed committee members on the government’s plans for the Northern Metropolis as Hong Kong prepares to announce its First Five-Year Plan.

The government plans to adopt a university town concept that integrates education, technology, talent, industry and urban development, with the aim of fostering closer collaboration between universities and industry.

Lee said digital transformation, deeper industry-academia-research cooperation and international collaboration would help further consolidate Hong Kong’s position as an international education hub, pursue research excellence and nurture talent equipped for future challenges.

UGC chairman Tim Lui Tim-leung also briefed Lee on the committee’s latest initiatives to strengthen Hong Kong’s position as an international post-secondary education hub.

These include organizing high-profile summits and forums to facilitate forward-looking exchanges with international stakeholders and academic leaders, while aligning the development of Hong Kong’s higher education sector with national priorities and the city’s strategic objectives.

Lui said such efforts would showcase Hong Kong’s strengths in research, teaching and learning while promoting the “Study in Hong Kong” brand.

He added that the UGC would continue supporting local institutions in nurturing homegrown talent and attracting talent from around the world as part of efforts to develop Hong Kong into a leading international post-secondary education hub.