John Lee wishes PLA summer camp graduates to stand firm against challenges

Standing tall after two weeks of drills, over 500 Hong Kong youth left the People's Liberation Army's annual summer camp on Sunday with Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu's call to stand firm against challenges ahead.

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The call came during the closing ceremony at San Wai Barracks in Fanling for the 19th Hong Kong Youth Military Summer Camp and the 13th Military Life Experience Camp this morning.

The PLA's three-service honor guard passed the national flag to the young graduates for flag-raising, putting their hard-earned training on full display.

For many participants, the experience was worth every drop of sweat, with one secondary school student saying his tanned skin was the most visible change. He proudly shared that he had mastered the art of folding blankets into crisp "tofu block" shapes, admitting he was reluctant to leave and wished for more training inside the barracks.

Another student recalled the rigorous daily schedule, which included four hours of morning drills featuring military positions of attention and uniform marching. While the final three days pushed the participants' limits, he noted he was leaving with pride over what they had accomplished.

Call for patriotic commitment

Speaking at the ceremony, the city leader praised the graduates for their perseverance. Describing the experience as being about more than discipline and teamwork, Lee called the training in the military camp an opportunity for young people to tap into their potential to overcome future adversity.

With soldiers as their guides, Lee believes the trainees would leave with a deeper patriotic commitment after witnessing military dedication first-hand.

He further called on graduates to uphold three principles, which are to prioritize the interests of the country and Hong Kong, to hone their skills to rise to challenges, and to put their learning into action to contribute to Hong Kong's stability and the nation's rejuvenation.

Reaffirming the government's push for patriotic education, Lee noted that a series of thematic events marking the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China had been held since July. He added that the anniversary has been incorporated into the national education curriculum for the 2025/26 academic year to deepen students' understanding of the Party's role in national development.

Lai Ruxin, political commissar of the Hong Kong Garrison, reminded the graduates that young people are the driving force for national rejuvenation, encouraging them to carry the discipline, perseverance and sense of responsibility into their daily lives.

Now in their second year of joint operation, the two camps have drawn students from more than 130 secondary schools and tertiary institutions this year.