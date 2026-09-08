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John Lee urges young HK civil servants heading to UN to act as a 'super connector'

NEWS
2 hours ago
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Sixteen young Hong Kong civil servants have been selected to join the United Nations (UN) system in the city's largest-ever cohort under the Junior Professional Officer Programme, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu announced on Tuesday.

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Speaking at the send-off ceremony, Lee noted that past participants performed exceptionally. Since Hong Kong joined the programme in 2019, five officers were deployed in the first batch and 12 in 2023, with nearly half receiving contract extensions from UN agencies.

He encouraged the new recruits to act as a "super connector" and "super value-adder" while bridging cultures and practicing genuine multilateralism.

Lee highlighted that as 2026 marks the opening year of the 15th Five-Year Plan, the local government will release Hong Kong's first Five-Year Plan on September 16 to align development with national strategies and strengthen the city's role in China's global opening-up.

 

John Lee Ka-chiufive-year plan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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