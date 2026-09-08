John Lee urges young HK civil servants heading to UN to act as a 'super connector'

Read More
John Lee to incorporate public views into five-year plan and Policy Address
06-09-2026 11:33 HKT
John Lee meets UGC to map out Hong Kong’s higher education strategy
02-09-2026 18:21 HKT
John Lee wishes PLA summer camp graduates to stand firm against challenges
16-08-2026 15:55 HKT
Demand-driven talent policy takes the lead in HK's Five-Year Plan: John Lee
09-08-2026 15:17 HKT
UBS lifts Hong Kong full-year GDP growth forecast to 4.5pc
03-08-2026 17:44 HKT
John Lee leads the charge at Sports for All Day for healthier lifestyles
02-08-2026 18:04 HKT