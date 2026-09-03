John Lee leads top officials in marking 81st anniversary of victory in War of Resistance

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu joined senior officials and community leaders on Thursday to mark the 81st anniversary of the victory in the War of Resistance.

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The official ceremony was held at the City Hall Memorial Garden in Central at 8am to commemorate the Victory Day of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

Attending alongside John Lee were Zhou Ji, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in Hong Kong, and Andrew Cheung Kui-nung, chief justice of the Court of Final Appeal. Former chief executives Donald Tsang Yam-kuen and Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, together with principal officials and members of the Executive Council, were also present.

The ceremony began with the singing of the national anthem as the national and regional flags were raised. A police rifle honour guard fired a volley of shots to pay tribute to the fallen martyrs, followed by two minutes of silence.

John Lee then led representatives from various sectors in bowing before the shrine to offer their respects.

The 10-minute event was also attended by representatives of veteran groups, district councils, community figures, uniformed groups, and youth organizations.