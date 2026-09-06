John Lee to incorporate public views into five-year plan and Policy Address

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John Lee meets UGC to map out Hong Kong’s higher education strategy
02-09-2026 18:21 HKT
HK sets Sept 16 for joint release of 5-year blueprint and Policy Address
26-08-2026 18:46 HKT
John Lee visits Sham Shui Po to gather public views on policy address
26-08-2026 15:11 HKT
John Lee wishes PLA summer camp graduates to stand firm against challenges
16-08-2026 15:55 HKT
Demand-driven talent policy takes the lead in HK's Five-Year Plan: John Lee
09-08-2026 15:17 HKT
UBS lifts Hong Kong full-year GDP growth forecast to 4.5pc
03-08-2026 17:44 HKT