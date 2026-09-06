John Lee to incorporate public views into five-year plan and Policy Address

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu will unveil Hong Kong’s first five-year plan alongside his Policy Address on September 16.

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Writing on social media today, Lee said releasing both documents on the same day would help the public better understand how the long-term blueprint and annual policies complement each other.

Over the past two months, Lee and his team held public consultations and visited local communities to gather feedback.

The five-year plan aims to enhance public well-being through long-term development strategies, while the Policy Address will roll out annual measures targeting areas such as housing, livelihoods, and healthcare.

Lee thanked the public for their suggestions, saying the government will consolidate the feedback and integrate it into policy planning to spur economic growth and improve livelihoods.