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NEWS

Tech expert warns of secondary scams following $25m iPhone fraud wave

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A massive wave of suspected credit card fraud targeting Apple’s latest smartphone pre-orders has hit Hong Kong, prompting the Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau to launch a full-scale investigation into transactions totaling approximately HK$25 million.

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Following the official opening of pre-orders for the flagship iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models on Saturday evening, police confirmed that 1,209 victims had filed reports by Monday afternoon after discovering substantial unauthorized charges on their cards.

In light of the widespread incident, industry specialists are alerting the public to the heightened risk of secondary fraud. Francis Fong Po-kiu, honorary president of the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation, cautioned that affected cardholders could soon become targets of follow-up deception campaigns orchestrated by opportunistic scammers.

Fraudsters likely to impersonate banks and merchants with refund pretexts

Fong warned that cybercriminals who already possess victims’ phone numbers, names, and partial card credentials may proactively reach out to affected individuals while posing as bank representatives, retail merchants, or law enforcement officers. 

These scammers typically use deceptive pretexts, such as offering to process order cancellations, assist with refunds, or verify disputed transaction amounts, to lure victims into letting their guard down.

The public is strongly advised to disregard unsolicited calls or text messages promising expedited refunds and to avoid clicking on any embedded links, as these often lead to sophisticated phishing sites designed to capture additional financial credentials.

Public reminded that legitimate institutions never request passwords or security codes

Highlighting standard banking security protocols, Fong emphasized that legitimate financial institutions and official agencies will never ask customers to provide online banking passwords, sensitive card verification data, or one-time SMS passwords over the phone or via messaging platforms. 

Anyone receiving suspicious messages or calls regarding recent smartphone purchases should terminate the communication immediately. 

Cardholders should independently verify their account status by contacting their bank directly through official customer service channels, and must refrain from sharing one-time security codes or personal credentials under any circumstances.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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