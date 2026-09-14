Disney characters take over seven MTR stations in 'work and school' outfits

Disney’s beloved characters have debuted at seven MTR stations with special appearances, alongside a themed Light Rail package and exclusive MTR merchandise, as the rail company launches its "Magical Journey with Mickey and Friends" campaign.

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The characters—including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Chip ’n’ Dale, Pluto, and Goofy—will appear in brand-new "work and school" outfits to accompany passengers on their daily commutes.

Seven MTR stations, including Admiralty, Central, Choi Hung, Diamond Hill, Jordan, Kai Tak, and Prince Edward, will feature specially designed photo spots in their concourses, as well as dedicated digital badge check-in points.

At Central Station, Mickey takes on the look of a smartly suited office worker, while at Choi Hung Station, Minnie appears in a chic, polished outfit that resonates with working professionals.

The much-loved Donald Duck and Daisy Duck appear in student outfits at Admiralty Station and Prince Edward Station, respectively, with their attire brimming with youthful campus charm.

At Kai Tak Station, Chip ’n’ Dale appear in adorable school uniforms, with the ever-glamorous Clarice also making a surprise appearance. Pluto and Goofy can be found at Jordan Station and Diamond Hill Station, respectively, sporting relaxed, casual looks.

The first 5,000 registered MTR Mobile members who collect all seven digital badges will receive a reward redemption voucher for a limited-edition Mickey and Friends mini standee, alongside exclusive shopping offers at physical MTR e-Store outlets.

Furthermore, two new "Mickey and Friends Journey with Me" themed Light Rail vehicles will operate on designated "Light Rail Voyager" sightseeing routes on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays from September 19 to October 19, running for a total of 12 days.

For just HK$68, passengers can purchase a "Light Rail Travel Pass" package, which allows them to ride the themed Light Rail vehicle once during a designated session, as well as enjoy unlimited rides on other Light Rail routes for the rest of that day.

Additionally, an MTR x Disney merchandise collection launched on September 12, featuring over 100 limited-edition items available during the campaign period.