Over half of tested sanitary napkins fail to list materials, consumer watchdog finds

A Consumer Council test of 36 disposable winged sanitary napkin models has found significant differences in absorption speed, with one sample failing to meet the mainland’s recommended standard and over half omitting material labeling.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In its performance evaluation, the consumer watchdog found that 16 samples absorbed simulated menstrual blood within 10 seconds. However, one model took 1 minute and 13 seconds, exceeding the mainland standard of no more than 60 seconds. The council said slow absorption can cause discomfort and increase the risk of side leakage.

The watchdog also found that more than half of the tested models, or 19 samples, did not list the surface materials in either Chinese or English.

In addition, one sample lacked any information related to its expiration date. Six models showed only production dates without stating shelf life or expiry information. Five products also failed to disclose local supplier details on their packaging.

Despite labeling deficiencies and absorption variance, all 36 samples passed safety and hygiene tests. Every model met relevant standards for pH values (ranging from 5.7 to 6.2), peel adhesion, and structural consistency.

Chemical and microbiological screenings also showed no formaldehyde or migratable fluorescent substances in any of the samples.

The council advised consumers to choose sanitary products based on their individual needs, check packaging for damage before purchasing, and avoid using expired items.

While Hong Kong currently has no specific legislation or standards governing sanitary napkin products, the watchdog urged manufacturers to strengthen quality control, conduct regular testing, and clearly label key information such as materials, production dates, shelf life, and expiry dates.