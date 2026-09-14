Hong Kong tech hub leaders gather to discuss future industrial strategy

Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park chairperson Kevin Choi Kit-ming hosted the leaders of Hong Kong’s four other major technology hubs at the Park on Monday, marking the first joint meeting of all five park chiefs to outline the city’s future technology and industrial development.

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Choi, who also serves as the Permanent Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, met with Jeffrey Lam Kin-fung, chair of the Hung Shui Kiu Industry Park Company; Cordelia Chung, chair of the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation; Sunny Chai Ngai-chiu, chair of the San Tin Technopole Company; and Simon Chan Sai-ming, chair of the Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company.

Choi said each park would leverage its unique strengths to build a complementary ecosystem, strengthening Hong Kong’s innovation and technology industry chain—from research and development to pilot testing, transformation, and commercial production.

He added that Hong Kong would continue to serve as a “super-connector” and a launchpad for technology enterprises at different stages of growth.

The leaders also discussed how the planned Northern Metropolis University Town could support the industry by supplying talent, while the technology parks provide practical application scenarios and job opportunities for graduates.

They expressed their commitment to aligning their initiatives with Hong Kong’s first Five-Year Plan and the Policy Address to support national development strategies and reinforce Hong Kong’s position as an international innovation and technology hub.