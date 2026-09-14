Night Recap - September 14, 2026

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Police suspect absence of SMS one-time codes to blame for iPhone pre-order scam

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The police on Monday noted that a security gap in the online checkout process—which bypassed the standard requirement for one-time verification passwords—has enabled scammers to ring up HK$25 million in fraudulent charges during the launch of Apple's latest smartphone series.

John Lee assures no change to HK’s system under the city’s first Five-Year Plan

Upholding the city’s rule of law and capitalist system, the upcoming Hong Kong’s First Five-Year Plan will serve as the solid foundation for safeguarding people’s livelihoods, according to Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu.

Hong Kong table tennis team targets Asian Games medals with 10-strong squad

Hong Kong will send a 10-member table tennis squad to compete across seven events at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, with the team setting its sights on adding to the city’s medal tally.

NBA star Stephen Curry visits Hong Kong school to inspire students and talk popcorn

NBA superstar Stephen Curry made a highly anticipated return to Hong Kong after a decade, kicking off the local leg of his 2026 China Tour with a visit to Shun Tak Fraternal Association Leung Kau Kui College in Tuen Mun.

Free rides across MTR Light Rail network on Mid-Autumn Festival

Passengers will be able to travel free of charge across the entire MTR Light Rail network on September 25 as part of a Mid-Autumn Festival initiative organized by Huatai International in collaboration with the Strive and Rise Programme.

Business Today

Over 60 percent feel 'positive' or 'very positive' about HK businesses outlook next year: DBS survey

As many as 63 percent of respondents felt positive or very positive about the outlook for Hong Kong businesses over the next 12 to 18 months, a survey by DBS Bank (Hong Kong) showed.

Deloitte raises Hong Kong full-year retail forecast to $412b, up 8.4pc

Deloitte China projects Hong Kong's full-year retail sales to rise 8.4 percent year-on-year to HK$412 billion, up from its February forecast of HK$410 billion.

Hong Kong tech hub leaders gather to discuss future industrial strategy

Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park chairperson Kevin Choi Kit-ming hosted the leaders of Hong Kong’s four other major technology hubs at the Park on Monday, marking the first joint meeting of all five park chiefs to outline the city’s future technology and industrial development.

The Sterling II offers 407 units with price list out on Tuesday

China Resources Land (1109) has uploaded the sales brochure for Phase Two of its Southwest Kowloon project, The Sterling on Monday, offering 407 one-to-three bedroom units from Tower 5A to Tower 5B.

China's Ligent seeks about $5.67 billion in Hong Kong IPO, targets AI-related expansion

China's Ligent Technologies seeks to raise about HK$5.67 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering to fund product development and expand production, showed a prospectus filed at the stock exchange on Monday.

World/China

Rights group says Israel trying to eliminate Palestinian nationhood

Israeli rights group B'Tselem said Monday that Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank form part of a greater project designed to eliminate Palestinians as a people.

Trump downplays report China entities helped Iran before attack that killed US troops

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday brushed aside a report that Iran acquired satellite images of a base in Jordan from Chinese entities before an attack that killed three U.S. troops there in July.

Indonesia rescuers battle turbulent seas in search for 129 people after passenger ship capsizes

Hundreds of Indonesian rescuers including the coastguard and the navy raced on Monday to board a passenger ship that capsized in the Java Sea over the weekend as they searched for the 129 people still missing, officials said, with the confirmed death toll at six.