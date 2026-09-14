HKBA joins LAWASIA Annual Conference in Seoul to foster global legal ties

Hong Kong Bar Association (HKBA) has led a delegation to Seoul, South Korea, for the 39th Annual Conference of LAWASIA (The Law Association for Asia and the Pacific), aiming to promote the city’s common law system and strengthen international legal cooperation.

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Chairman Jose-Antonio Maurellet said that, as a sponsor of the annual conference, the HKBA has consistently supported exchange activities organized by international legal bodies.

He noted that the delegation seeks to foster connections, dialogue, and cooperation across jurisdictions, while also exploring the opportunities and challenges facing the legal sector in a rapidly changing global landscape.

Under the theme “Global New Order—Challenges and Perspectives,” the conference is co-organized by LAWASIA and the Korean Bar Association.

Representing the HKBA, Isaac Chan, a member of the Bar Council, will serve as a judge in the moot court session on Tuesday.

Chan will also attend the Governing Council meeting during the conference, where he will discuss major issues of concern to the legal community in the Asia-Pacific region with representatives from legal bodies across more than 40 jurisdictions.

Former Honorary Secretary and Treasurer Eugene Yim Wing-tsang and the Treasurer of the Standing Committee on Young Barristers, Oscar Tam, will take part in various seminars covering developments in family law, commercial law, environmental law, and alternative dispute resolution. They will also promote Hong Kong’s common law system to legal professionals from other jurisdictions.

The Hong Kong Bar Association is a member of LAWASIA’s Governing Council and has actively participated in shaping the association’s policies.