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CUSEF launches memorial webpage for former HK leader Tung Chee-hwa

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF) has launched a permanent memorial webpage on its official website to honor its founder and honorary chairman, Tung Chee-hwa, following his death last Tuesday at the age of 89. 

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Tung, who served as Hong Kong’s first Chief Executive and later as a vice-chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, is being remembered globally for his decades of public service and diplomatic engagement.

The dedicated online portal gathers more than 100 commemorative essays and reflections penned by international dignitaries, prominent figures, and former senior government officials from both mainland China and Hong Kong. 

The collection brings together tributes from longstanding friends, former colleagues, and global leaders across various sectors who collaborated closely with Tung throughout his career.

Tributes celebrate a lifelong commitment to dialogue and global cooperation

Speaking on the initiative, Foundation President James Chau reflected on Tung’s profound sense of responsibility, open-minded perspective, and steadfast convictions. 

He noted that the memorial page serves not only to honor Tung’s distinguished public service career, but also to celebrate his enduring conviction that constructive dialogue remains essential for advancing global peace, progress, and shared prosperity. 

Chau expressed hope that the repository of tributes would inspire future generations to carry forward Tung’s lifelong mission of fostering international understanding.

Global leaders and diplomats contribute heartfelt reflections

The memorial features contributions from high-profile political figures, diplomats, and business leaders across China, the United States, and the wider international community. 

Contributors from China include the Foundation’s governing council, former Vice Premier Zeng Peiyan, former State Councilor Yang Jiechi, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng, and Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Korean Peninsula Affairs Liu Xiaoming, alongside former vice foreign ministers Fu Ying and Cui Tiankai.

International contributors include Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Singapore Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, former 70th United Nations General Assembly President Mogens Lykketoft, and former World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Margaret Chan. Notable American and corporate figures who shared tributes include former US Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson, former US Ambassador to China Max Baucus, former White House Chief of Staff John Podesta, Richard Nixon Foundation board member Christopher Nixon Cox, retired US Navy Admiral William Owens, and Alibaba Group Chairman Joe Tsai.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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